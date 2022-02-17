Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICGUF remained flat at $$25.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($40.60) to GBX 2,885 ($39.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Intermediate Capital Group Plc is a fund management and investment company, which engages in the provision of mezzanine finance, leveraged credit, minority equity, and management of third party funds. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Investments, Capital Market Investments, Real Asset Investments, and Secondary Investments.

