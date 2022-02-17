International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Trading Down 4.2%

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 7,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 26,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

The stock has a market cap of $366.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $2,192,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in International General Insurance by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,024,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 1,276,774 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in International General Insurance by 6.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in International General Insurance during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International General Insurance by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. 27.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

