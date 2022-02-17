Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 247.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.14.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $528.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $583.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.30. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

