Intuit (INTU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU opened at $528.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $583.58 and its 200 day moving average is $583.30. The company has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.45.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.