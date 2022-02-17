Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $725.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $725.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.27% from the company’s current price.
INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.14.
Intuit stock opened at $528.15 on Thursday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
