Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $725.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $725.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.27% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.14.

Intuit stock opened at $528.15 on Thursday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

