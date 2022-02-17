Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $716,142.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ISRG traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.48. 46,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,221. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

