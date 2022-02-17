Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Up 36.4% in January

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $101.60.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.