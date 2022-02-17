Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at $6,380,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 87,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 71,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLT stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

