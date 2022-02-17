Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

PID stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 78,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,467. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

