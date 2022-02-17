Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.73% of LivePerson worth $113,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at $129,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at $218,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

