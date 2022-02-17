Invesco Ltd. Has $104.48 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 226,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.68% of Casella Waste Systems worth $104,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,945,000 after buying an additional 70,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,858,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

