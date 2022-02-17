Invesco Ltd. Has $109.50 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,191 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.94% of Clean Harbors worth $109,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Clean Harbors by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average of $101.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $108,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

