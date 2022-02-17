Invesco Ltd. Has $111.97 Million Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.13% of Iridium Communications worth $111,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.