Invesco Ltd. Has $113.90 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Boston Properties worth $113,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,648,000 after purchasing an additional 64,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,025,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $122.58 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.97 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

