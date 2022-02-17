Invesco Ltd. Sells 141,550 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.25% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $100,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -72.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

