Invesco Ltd. Sells 22,665 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.53% of BlackLine worth $105,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 1,045.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,096 shares of company stock worth $5,601,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.31 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

