Invesco Ltd. Sells 86,527 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of Robert Half International worth $102,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,684,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after buying an additional 273,569 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,068,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,048,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International stock opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

