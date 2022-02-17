Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,589 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.78% of Cboe Global Markets worth $102,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $121.22 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.41 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.54 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.