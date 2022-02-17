Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,253,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,058 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.64% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $124,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after buying an additional 751,195 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,016,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,482,000 after buying an additional 310,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,927,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,003,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,373,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,674,000 after buying an additional 431,591 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

