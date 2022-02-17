Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 17th (AEG, AMAT, AN, ATRC, BCC, BFAM, CDNS, COLB, FORR, FSV)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 17th:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

