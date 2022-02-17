Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 17th (ACCYY, AD, AIR, CA, CBK, ENI, ERIC, FLIDY, GXI, H)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 17th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €37.20 ($42.27) to €38.50 ($43.75). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €26.00 ($29.55) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($159.09) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($159.09) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €22.00 ($25.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.30 ($9.43) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.50 ($7.39) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.00 ($7.95) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €15.00 ($17.05) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from SEK 151 to SEK 121. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from 255.00 to 250.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €111.00 ($126.14) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.50 to $91.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €49.00 ($55.68) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

INDUS (ETR:INH) was given a €40.00 ($45.45) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $261.00 to $231.00.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €14.35 ($16.31) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €854.00 ($970.45) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €892.00 ($1,013.64) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €830.00 ($943.18) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €138.00 ($156.82) to €125.00 ($142.05). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €135.00 ($153.41) to €136.00 ($154.55). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 65 to CHF 70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €335.00 ($380.68) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €221.00 ($251.14) to €232.00 ($263.64). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €176.00 ($200.00) to €178.00 ($202.27). Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €225.00 ($255.68) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €92.00 ($104.55) to €91.00 ($103.41). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ocean Outdoor (OTCMKTS:OCTPF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,115 ($15.09) to GBX 1,120 ($15.16).

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €12.00 ($13.64) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €64.00 ($72.73) to €69.00 ($78.41). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,250 ($84.57) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €205.00 ($232.95) to €182.00 ($206.82). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,750 ($37.21) to GBX 2,730 ($36.94).

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €140.00 ($159.09) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from CHF 272 to CHF 260. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €65.00 ($73.86) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €200.00 ($227.27) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €175.00 ($198.86) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €28.50 ($32.39) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 165 to CHF 135. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 950 ($12.86) to GBX 980 ($13.26).

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $157.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

