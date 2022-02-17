Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 17th (ACCYY, AD, AIR, CA, CBK, ENI, ERIC, FLIDY, GXI, H)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 17th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €37.20 ($42.27) to €38.50 ($43.75). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €26.00 ($29.55) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Airbus (EPA:AIR)

was given a €140.00 ($159.09) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($159.09) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €22.00 ($25.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.30 ($9.43) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.50 ($7.39) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.00 ($7.95) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €15.00 ($17.05) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from SEK 151 to SEK 121. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from 255.00 to 250.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €111.00 ($126.14) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.50 to $91.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €49.00 ($55.68) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

INDUS (ETR:INH) was given a €40.00 ($45.45) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $261.00 to $231.00.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €14.35 ($16.31) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €854.00 ($970.45) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €892.00 ($1,013.64) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €830.00 ($943.18) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €138.00 ($156.82) to €125.00 ($142.05). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €135.00 ($153.41) to €136.00 ($154.55). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 65 to CHF 70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €335.00 ($380.68) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €221.00 ($251.14) to €232.00 ($263.64). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €176.00 ($200.00) to €178.00 ($202.27). Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €225.00 ($255.68) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €92.00 ($104.55) to €91.00 ($103.41). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ocean Outdoor (OTCMKTS:OCTPF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,115 ($15.09) to GBX 1,120 ($15.16).

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €12.00 ($13.64) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €64.00 ($72.73) to €69.00 ($78.41). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,250 ($84.57) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €205.00 ($232.95) to €182.00 ($206.82). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,750 ($37.21) to GBX 2,730 ($36.94).

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €140.00 ($159.09) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from CHF 272 to CHF 260. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €65.00 ($73.86) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €200.00 ($227.27) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €175.00 ($198.86) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €28.50 ($32.39) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 165 to CHF 135. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 950 ($12.86) to GBX 980 ($13.26).

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $157.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

