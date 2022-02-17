Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA):
- 2/9/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/3/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “
- 1/12/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “
- 12/28/2021 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “
AXTA stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.