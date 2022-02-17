Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA):

2/9/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company's products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. "

AXTA stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 680,566 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after buying an additional 954,830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 83.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 83.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

