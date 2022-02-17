Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Qualtrics International (XM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Qualtrics International (NYSE: XM):

2/1/2022 – Qualtrics International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Qualtrics is the creator of the Experience Management (XM) category which is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business–customer, employee, product, and brand. “

1/27/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $53.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00.

1/27/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $50.00.

1/27/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $48.00 to $27.00.

1/27/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $45.00.

1/27/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $35.00.

1/27/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $32.00.

1/21/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $36.00.

1/19/2022 – Qualtrics International was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $34.00.

12/22/2021 – Qualtrics International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Qualtrics is the creator of the Experience Management (XM) category which is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business–customer, employee, product, and brand. “

XM traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $29.44. 643,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 999,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,460,239 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

