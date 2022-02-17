Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 17th (BKE, CALT, CAMT, CHCT, CHRA, CIR, COLL, CS, DKILY, EPM)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 17th:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

