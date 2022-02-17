Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 17th (AMCX, ARCH, ASC, BCOV, CL, CPB, CPS, CPSI, CSCO, DVN)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 17th:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get AMC Networks Inc alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.