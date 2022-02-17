Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Corning (GLW)

Corning (NYSE: GLW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2022 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corning reported healthy fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is well-positioned to address the growing customer demand, broaden its portfolio and enhance shareholders’ value. It is focused on operational excellence, cash flow generation and capital allocation. 5G, broadband and cloud computing continue to drive strong growth across the Optical Communications segment. Corning boasts a leadership position in each of the markets addressed by its five Market-Access Platforms. However, supply chain challenges and inflationary headwinds remain concerns. An increase in raw material and shipping costs are significantly affecting its bottom-line growth. A decline in the production level in the automotive industry due to the semiconductor chip shortage is another concern.”

1/28/2022 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

1/27/2022 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

1/25/2022 – Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $45.00.

1/13/2022 – Corning was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 452,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 119,439 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 20.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 83.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 40,615 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $8,500,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

