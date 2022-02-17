Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for onsemi (ON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for onsemi (NASDAQ: ON):

2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $63.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $66.00.

1/10/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

onsemi stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. onsemi’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in onsemi by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

