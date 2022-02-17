Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for onsemi (ON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for onsemi (NASDAQ: ON):
- 2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $63.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $66.00.
- 1/10/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2022 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2021 – onsemi had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
onsemi stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. onsemi’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in onsemi by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
