Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) EVP Richard Spengler Sells 300,000 Shares

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. 36,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,376. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 135,906 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 743.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 309,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,889 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1,262.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 375,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 755,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.