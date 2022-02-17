Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,691 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 10,809% compared to the typical volume of 98 call options.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.78. 2,157,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,798. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

