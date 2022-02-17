Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,168 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 915% compared to the typical daily volume of 312 put options.

KNBE stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. 44,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,375. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,136 shares of company stock worth $586,707.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,962,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,733,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,205,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 154.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 277.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

