Invitae (NVTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. Invitae has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Invitae by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 1,198.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

