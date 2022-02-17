Invitae (NVTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Invitae stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. Invitae has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $52.10.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
About Invitae
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
