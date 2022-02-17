Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

IONS stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.74. 983,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

