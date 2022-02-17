Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IONS opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

