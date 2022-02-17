IOST (IOST) Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. IOST has a total market cap of $444.39 million and $51.32 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00230433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00038619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

