IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IPGP. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $128.70 and a fifty-two week high of $255.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.87. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

