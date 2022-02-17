Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded to “Reduce” by AlphaValue

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IPSEY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $27.75 on Thursday. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

