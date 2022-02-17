IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Sells $474,127.02 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $474,127.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 80,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,207. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $570.32 million, a P/E ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IRadimed by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IRadimed by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

