Iron Mountain (IRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IRM stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $53.14.
In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,071. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.