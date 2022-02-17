iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,808 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.52% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $55,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $124.59 and a 12 month high of $132.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

