iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,147,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 315.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 170,942 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,593,811 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09.

