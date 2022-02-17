iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of IXUS stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
