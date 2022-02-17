iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,301,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $40.64 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after buying an additional 1,005,610 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,706,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,085.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 397,730 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 341,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 311,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 746,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after purchasing an additional 286,035 shares in the last quarter.

