iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.42% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

