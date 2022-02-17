iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:REM)

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,448 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 575 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

REM stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 738,666 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86.

