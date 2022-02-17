iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.62. 102,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,105. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

