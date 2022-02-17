iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,024 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 139,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,492 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,749,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,086,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.12. The stock had a trading volume of 393,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,662. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

