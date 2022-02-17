iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $4.40 on Thursday, reaching $270.45. 67,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,951. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

