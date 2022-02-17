iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $260.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.36 and a one year high of $329.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

