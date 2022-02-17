iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 18,879 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,091% compared to the average volume of 1,585 put options.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $8.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,207. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.78. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.36 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

