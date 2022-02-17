iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,865,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.44. 150,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,509. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

